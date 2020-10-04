HILLSBORO — Funeral for Stacy Knight, 50, of Hillsboro will be Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home with Pastor Johnny Hood officiating. Burial will be in Morris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Knight, who died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born April 23, 1970, to A.V. Knight and Norma Jean Cottingham Knight. He was a member of Insulators and Allied Workers Local 78. Stacy was a man of few words, most of the time. He had a spirit so full of life and love and never gave up on anything he started. His love for his family is immeasurable. To know Stacy was to love him. If you wanted to laugh, he definitely could give you one. If he liked you well enough you would be the butt of his joke. So if you were, then count yourself lucky. He worked harder than any man we ever knew. Providing for his family was his only goal. He sat the ultimate example for his children as to what a man is. “I am honored to have been his wife and have him as the father of our children” So when you think of Stacy Glenn Knight, do not think of how his life ended, think of how he lived and loved. Cherish his memories and anytime you hear the Prince song “Purple Rain,” sing loud and think of him. Why? Because for no reason at all he would burst into the chorus and sing it loudly. “Fly high my love, we will see you again. We love you.” His wife and children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Knight.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Knight; son, Brian Knight; daughter, Shelby Knight; brothers, Ricky Knight, Milford (Tracy Sparks) Knight, Brian Knight; sisters, Margie (Gilbert) Garrison, Vicky (Doug) Smith; sister-in-law, Susan Knight.
Pallbearers will be Brian Knight, Ricky Knight, Milford Knight, Jackie Williams, Michael Williams, Chris Reese.
Honorary pallbearers will be C.J. Reese, Dylan Strickland, Tyler Hutchinson.
