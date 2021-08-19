DANVILLE — Stan Monroe Wilder, age 69, of Danville, AL passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Stan was born August 2, 1952 in Birmingham, AL to Louie and Eloise “Butch” Wilder.
He was preceded in death by his father at an early age in 1959 and by his beloved Mother, Butch “Files” in January of this year. He is survived by his stepfather, Cliff Files, and brothers, Degan Wilder (Christie), Shawn Wilder, and a sister, Miaschele Lawless Williams (Chad); nephew, Doc Wilder (Heather); nieces, Ali Williams Hamilton (Brandon) and Gillian and Grayce Wilder; nephew, Brandon Thompson; greatnephews, Austin (Emmy), Anders Wilder, and Bode Hamilton; great-niece, Amidy Wilder; great-great-niece, Angelynn Wilder.
He was employed for many years at Hunter Safety Systems in Danville, AL.
Stan’s passing has left a hole in his families heart that can not be filled. To know Stan was to love Stan.
Stan had a love for his family that he inherited from his Mother, especially the love of children. He was a constant caretaker to all. He was a friend to everyone and would drop anything to help. Stan graduated from Austin High School in 1970, and went on to graduate from The University of Alabama. Stan loved watching Alabama football and just about any sporting event available. He was an avid reader and an accomplished artist. His laugh was contagious and one that will never be forgotten. He was a kind and humble person that will be sorely missed by his family and everyone who knew him. Stan made everything better and that security will be missed by all.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 2:00 in the afternoon at Roselawn Cemetery 741 Danville Road SW with Brother Brian Blass officiating and Roselawn Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a favorite charity.
