DECATUR — Memorial Mass for Stanislaw Alojzy Ptak, age 79, of Decatur, will be Friday, November 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Charles Merrill officiating. Entombment will follow in Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church Columbarium. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn and attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Ptak, who died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born April 9, 1941, in Poland, to Karol Ptak and Stefania Sieprawski Ptak. He was preceded in death by his son, Tomasz Ptak, and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Dabrowska Ptak of Decatur; daughter, Marta Ptak Shelton of Decatur; one brother, Kazimierz Ptak of Poland; one sister, Wanda Kozlowski of Chicago, IL; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces; and cousin, Ziggy Sieprawski (Chris) of Buffalo, NY.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
