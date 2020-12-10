TRINITY
Graveside funeral service for Stanley Cheatham, 72, of Trinity will be Friday, December 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Kevin Cheatham and Brother Wayne Turner officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Cheatham died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Crestwood Medical Center. He was born March 16, 1948, to Russell Cheatham and Doris Putman Cheatham. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Frank Putman; brothers, Richard Putman, James Cheatham.
Survivors include wife, Charlotte Reeves Cheatham; daughters, Brandy (Philip) Simmons, Bridgette (Chad) Guest; sisters, Pat Haynes, Sandra Alexander, Edie Fanau; and grandchildren, Savannah Simmons, Bryson Simmons, Isabella Guest, Mason Guest, Braylon Orr, Liberty Mason.
