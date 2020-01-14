DECATUR — Rev. Stanley Prentiss Clark, 83, of Decatur, died January 11, 2020, peacefully at home. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16th from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church with the service following at 11:00. Rev. Dorothy Ann Webster, Rev. Fred Webster, Rev. R.G. Lyons, and Rev. Joe VanDyke will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Peck Funeral Home is directing.
Rev. Clark was an elder in the North Alabama United Methodist Conference, who preached his first sermon at age 18 at Central United Methodist Decatur where he was licensed to preach. He served churches for 48 years in north Alabama.
Rev. Clark is survived by his wife, Dr. Kathy Vernon Clark; son, Stanley Martin Clark and wife, Anita Brown Clark; daughter, Jennifer Clark-Larsen and husband, Dean Garrett Larsen; sisters, Doris Clark Wilhite (husband, Richard Wilhite, deceased), Dr. Katherine Clark Hollingsworth and husband, Dr. Jerome Hollingsworth; brother, Dr. Eugene Clif Clark and wife, Terri Parslow Clark; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Walt and Barbara Vernon; grandchildren, Michael Copen, Ashley Clark Parker and husband, Cody Parker, Maddox Larsen, Walter Larsen, Lexianna Larsen, Teresa Clark, Mallory Clark and their mother, Lisa Townsend Clark; and great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Parker; and nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Central Methodist Men’s Wesley Bible Group.
The family thanks members of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Central United Methodist Church, and the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their loving care and support. The family also requests that memorials be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Civitan International Research Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.