DANVILLE
A memorial service for Stanley Ray Clark, 61, of Danville will be Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Brother Greg Alred and Jimmy Legg officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Mr. Clark was born on June 1, 1959 in Morgan County to Bobby Ray Clark and Bernice Alline Clark.
Survivors are his wife, Tommie Clark of Danville; two stepdaughters, Dana Ausban, Alberta, AL and Stephanie Harper, Falkville, AL; two sisters, Betsy Hale and Marsha Stephenson, both of Danville; mother, Alline Clark, Danville; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Clark, brother, Allen Clark and sister, Carol Terry.
