MOULTON — Graveside Service for Mr. Stanley Taylor, 56 of Moulton, Alabama, will be noon today, February 7, 2021, at Moulton Memory Gardens with the Reverend Robert Yarbrough Jr. officiating. Professional services entrusted to Reynolds Funeral Home.
Stanley was born April 1, 1961 in Moulton to Brenda Joycene Taylor and the late Mr. Hayward Taylor. He departed this life on Friday, February 5, 2021 in Florence, AL.
Stanley accepted Christ at an early age and joined Oakville Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Reverend Willie Walter.
Stanley was a 1982 graduate of Speake High School, where he was an athlete lettering for four years with the “Bobcats”.
He was employed by Wolverine Tube for 15 years as a Crane Operator. He later joined the State of Alabama Highway Department of Transportation for 10 years and was currently approaching retirement.
Stanley leaves many fond and precious memories for friends and loved ones. He was a good human being and a well-rounded person with a warm, radiating smile that touched the lives of all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hayward Taylor.
He leaves behind: a devoted wife, Tracy Dunn Taylor; his mother, Joycene Brackins Taylor; two brothers, Kenneth A. Brackins and Brian Taylor; sister, Rita Taylor; in-laws, Donald and Rhonda Dunn, Freda Dunn and Anita Lewter (Jeremy) all of Moulton; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
