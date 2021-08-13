HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Stella “Jackie” Garnett Stiles, 90, will be Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Randy Ashley and Brother A. Ray Lee officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stiles passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. She was born November 1, 1930, in Morgan County to Homer H. Boger and Lola I. (Tidwell) Boger. She was a lifelong member of the Lebanon Baptist Church, loved her church and her church family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker, was an avid reader, liked country and gospel music, enjoyed cooking and after becoming handicapped, she made hundreds of jars of pear preserves for family and friends. She loved camping was a charter member of Little Mountain Marina on Lake Guntersville. She had visited 42 of the United States and Canada.
She was employed by the Morgan County School System as a bus driver for approximately 20 years taking Tech students from Falkville High School to Brewer High and was then a Walmart “Greeter” for nine years prior to retiring.
She was a person who loved doing for others and was so proud of her loving, big family.
Preceding her in death were two husbands, John H. Garnett and Charles Stiles; a son, Larry Garnett; her parents; sisters, Jean Knox Mooney and Ima Hughes and great-granddaughter, Olivia Alred.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Garnett (Lanett) and Chris Garnett (Amy); two daughters, Tammy Jo Moss (Doug) and Mary Beth Self (Jason); brother, Hewlett Boger (Mary); 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dusty Garnett, Marty Garnett, Jonathon Alred, Hunter Garnett, Joseph Owen, Kaleb Barker and Stephen Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Lebanon Baptist Church and Steve Boger and Mitchell Hughes.
Her family would like to send a Special “Thank You” to Amedisus Hospice, Patsy Pate and to Dolly Knox for their special care.
