DECATUR — Stella Johnson Hyatt passed away on September 28, 2020. She was born in Kentucky and spent the biggest part of her life in Alabama. She was active in the church until her health began to decline.
She is survived by her husband of 40-plus years and a son, Randall Johnson.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home. Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Ricky Hart officiating.
