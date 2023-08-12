D.8.12.23 Stencil Terry.jpg
Buy Now

MOULTON — Stencil Ward Terry, 83, of Moulton passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at NHC of Moulton. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Moulton Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at the church with Dr. Jesse Reeder and John Priola officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.