VINEMONT
Stephanie K. Eddy Burroughs, 58, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away October 15, 2021, at her home. She was born August 9, 1963, in Roanoke, Virginia, to parents Arnold and Eva Eddy. She was a 1981 graduate of Hartselle High School. She was also a graduate of the University of Alabama where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She worked as a regional manager for Lerner’s Department Stores and as co-owner and comptroller of Top to Bottom Tree Service before retiring to raise her children. She was also an active volunteer with R.I.S.E. Program at the University of Alabama.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Jessica Burroughs of Gordo, and Hannah Burroughs of Gordo; siblings, Susan Kinney (Dan) of McCalla, David Eddy (Tammy) of Hartselle and Steven Eddy (Glynda) of Vinemont; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be October 19 at 3:00 p.m., at Rescue Cemetery at Union Grove.
Joseph Kinney, Jacob Scherzer, Matthew Eddy, Micah Eddy, Nicholas Eddy and Joshua Shannon will serve as pallbearers. Lewis Allen Bingham, and Adam Ray will serve as honorary pallbearers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.