DECATUR
Stephanie Jill Askins Gonzalez, 54, of Decatur, passed away on November 25, 2019. A celebration of life will take place at Westmeade Baptist Church in the old sanctuary on Sunday, December 1, 2019 between 2 and 4 p.m.
Jill was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Judy Atkinson and Jack Atkinson of Decatur; her grandmother, Geraldine Lucas of Decatur and her stepbrother, Steven Atkinson of Decatur.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Gonzalez; her son, Jackson Gonzalez; stepsisters, Tracy Atkinson Edgar and Carol Key; her father, Frank Askins and his wife, Jannette Askins and stepsiblings Heather Wilson and Hank Askins as well as a host of family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.