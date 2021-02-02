HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Stephanie Lyn Miner, 46, will be Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Brannon and Reverend Wayne Keeton officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Keeton Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Miss Miner died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born April 22, 1974, in Trenton, Michigan, to Robert Miner and Hilda Keeton Miner. She worked as a greeter for Walmart for 13 years and was a graduate of the 2017 class of Calhoun. She served on the Governor’s Committee from 2017 until the present and was a Governor appointed comittee member on the Alabama State Independant Living Council and the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities. Stephanie brought joy to everyone who new her and she was a special Aunt. Preceding her in death were her grandparents, John and Kathryn Miner and grandmother, Sue Keeton.
Survivors include her parents, Robert and Hilda Keeton Miner; grandfather, Noah Keeton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.