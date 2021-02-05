HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Stephanie Lyn Miner, 46, was Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Brannon and Reverend Wayne Keeton officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Keeton Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Miss Miner died on Wednesday, January 30, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born April 22, 1974, in Trenton, Michigan, to Robert Miner and Hilda Keeton Miner. She worked as a greeter for Walmart for 13 years and was a graduate of the 2017 class of Calhoun. She served on the Governor’s Committee from 2017 until the present and was a Governor appointed committee member on the Alabama State Independent Living Council and the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities. Stephanie brought joy to everyone who knew her and she was a special Aunt. Preceding her in death were her grandparents, John and Kathryn Miner and grandmother, Sue Keeton.
Survivors include her parents, Robert and Hilda Keeton Miner; grandfather, Noah Keeton.
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
