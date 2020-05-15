HATTON — Stephanie Lynn McDonald Cook, 45, died May 13, 2020. Stephanie is being cremated. There will be no services at this time. She was the daughter of Richard Lynn McDonald and the late Glenda Counts McDonald. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
