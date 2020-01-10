DECATUR — Rosary for Stephen Anthony Sowell, Sr., age 73, of Decatur, will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass, with Father Charles Merrill officiating, will begin at 1:00 p.m. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Sowell died Friday, January 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 2, 1946, in Hamilton, OH, to Fennon E. Sowell and Mary Davidson Sowell. Following 35 years of service, he retired from International Paper. He was very mechanically inclined and kept the family vehicles and RV’s tuned up and rolling. Mr. Sowell was an avid bass fisherman, and loved his family beyond measure.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joan E. (Kurtz) Sowell of Decatur; one son, Stephen A. Sowell, Jr. of Caddo; three daughters, Teri Adams, Karen Morland (Matt) and Sarah Traylor (Derek), all of Decatur; one sister, Wendy Ashley (Michael) of Hamilton, OH; 10 grandchildren, Justin Adams, Caitlin Adams, Clay Morland, Ryleigh Morland, Maddie Morland, Shanna Sowell, Kevin Conrad, Alicia Conrad, Dillon Traylor and Dawson Traylor; and one great-grandson, Silas Adams.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, P.O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.