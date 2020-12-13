DECATUR
April 13, 1958-December 10, 2020
Stephen Gary Mann, 62, entered the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his home in Decatur after a lengthy illness.
Steve, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Huntsville, AL, on April 13, 1958, to Gary and Annette Mann. He graduated from Butler High School in 1976 and moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma to attend Oral Roberts University, graduating in 1981. After returning to his home state, he pastored churches in Bayou La Batre, Notasulga, Huntsville, and most recently, Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Decatur. A lifelong learner, Steve earned a Master’s degree from Asbury Theological Seminary in 2011.
Steve loved the outdoors and found great joy in traveling and adventuring, but what stirred his heart most deeply was ministry and service. Steve served on mission at home and abroad, was on several community philanthropic boards, and helped start one of the first school backpack ministries.
A prominent Huntsville professional, Steve built a successful wealth management practice over a 30-year career at Morgan Stanley and later UBS. Steve earned the Certified Financial Planner credential in 1993, expanding his knowledge to better serve his clients and their changing circumstances. As the founder of the Huntsville Wealth Management Group, Steve cultivated, nurtured, and built multi-generational relationships with respect and focus on individual needs, hopes, and wishes.
Steve’s memory and legacy of Christ-exalting love will live on in the lives of his family and those he loved and served faithfully within his community. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Annette Mann. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Mann; three children, Joshua (Sarah) Mann, Kristen (Brad) Woods, and Andrew (Megan) Mann, and their mother, Cynthia Mann; stepchildren, Anna Summerford, Laura (Zach) Chism, Robert (Ally) Summerford, and Phillip Summerford; grandchildren, Karsten and Lincoln Mann, Jason, Jaynie, and James Woods, Tristan and Samson Mann, Elliott and Owen Chism, Colt and Stetson Summerford; father, Gary Mann; sister, Sondra (Larry) Weaver; and two nieces, Rachel (Billy) McDaniel and Ashley (Brett) Guin.
A Celebration Service will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at West Huntsville Baptist Church, with Pastor Scott Gossett officiating, livestreaming at https://youtu.be/rWfS5x0EaDU beginning at 1:45 p.m. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, AL, following the service. Berryhill Funeral Home, Huntsville, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville for the Steve and Lisa Mann Compassion Fund, 303 Williams Ave. SW, Ste. 1031, Huntsville, AL 35801.
