DECATUR — Funeral service for Stephen Kelley Hamlin, 65, will be Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Todd Evans officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Hamlin died on Monday, January 25, 2021, at his residence. He was born January 15, 1956, in Talladega County to Nolen Hamlin and Esther Alice Goss Hamlin. Stephen was a graduate of the Austin High School Class of 1974. He retired from General Electric after 25 years of service, as a processor II, at their Decatur plant. He also served as a Deacon at Parkview Baptist Church in Decatur. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie W. Hamlin, Decatur, AL; son, Stuart Kelley Hamlin, Decatur, AL; granddaughter, Sorea Kelley Hamlin; brother, Michael Hamlin, Pensacola, FL; sister, Deborah Cooper, Quitman, MS; in-laws, Noah Webster and Peggy Webster and Donna Bradley.
Pallbearers will be his Nephews and Ladd Sunday School Class.
