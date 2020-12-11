MOULTON
Funeral for Stephen Lee Fischer will be Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home with Spencer Bell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Fischer died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at his home. He was born August 28, 1951, in Lawrence County to Everett Fischer and Edna Whitworth. Stephen was a production operator at Monsanto. He was preceded in death by parents and a sister, Diana Porter.
He is survived by wife, Charlotte Ann Fischer; son, Dave Fischer; daughters, Courtney Fischer and Jenny Fischer; stepchildren, Joshua Driver, Sherce Harbinson; sisters, Janet Lovett, Denise McLemore, and Cindy Fischer; and nine grandchildren.
