HUNTSVILLE — Stephen Richard Allen, 69, passed at his residence on Sunday, June 19th 2022. Steve was a Decatur native and graduate of Decatur High School class of 1970. He is preceded in death by Bruce Haywood Allen (father), Dora Caudill Allen Brock (mother), and Patsy Allen Peebles (sister). Steve is survived by his two daughters, Katie (Allison) Doyal and Robin (Stefan) Brzezinski; three grandchildren, and wife Wanda Stricklin Allen.
An avid history and movie-buff, Steve grew up on Oak Street and spent his adolescence frequenting the Princess Theatre on 2nd Avenue and working at Crump Camera Shop formerly on Bank Street. Upon graduating college, he began an over four decade long career at Cook’s Pest Control where he retired in 2014.
If you met Steve, there is a chance you also met Donald Duck. Never shying away from the chance to make others laugh, those who knew Steve remember his ability to use humor to connect and inspire thousands of trainees over his 40-plus years with Cook’s.
In addition to his sense of humor, Steve was known as a collector of antiques, movie posters, autographs, and comic books. A passion which showcased him on television shows such as American Pickers and Auction Kings.
Favorite pastimes of Steve’s included driving around Decatur’s Historic Districts, watching Alabama football, coaching his daughter’s softball teams, being a grill master, and a daily supporter of local businesses such as City Café and Big Bob Gibson’s. Steve was incredibly sentimental, and enjoyed reminiscing and telling stories of yesteryear to his children and grandchildren.
In keeping with Steve’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Steve could make light of almost all situations, finding joy in bringing others to tears with laughter. A fond memory was always the unpredictable response you would get after telling him, “I love you.”
As a man of faith, Steve was not afraid to enter into rest. His love for his mother, Dora, guided him even until the end saying, “I’m going to see my momma.”
