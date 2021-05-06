DECATUR — Graveside service for Stephen W. “Wayne” Brett, age 70, of Decatur, will be Friday, May 7, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Midway Memorial Gardens with Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Brett, who died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at NHC Healthcare, Moulton, was born April 2, 1951, in Birmingham, to Willard Wayne Brett and Peggy Murray Brett. He was preceded in death by his father. Wayne was a kind and gentle man who lived an adventurous life.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy Brett of Decatur; two sisters, Diane Frey of Springfield, TN, and Karen Wynn (Mike) of Decatur; two nephews, Jarod Richert of Nashville, and Cody Wynn of Decatur; two nieces, Lauren Richert (Christine) of Chicago, and Chelsey Bellamy (Justin) of Decatur; and great-nephew and great-niece, Carter Bellamy and Brooklyn Bellamy, both of Decatur.
Pallbearers will be family.
