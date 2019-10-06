DECATUR — Sterling Holt, 79, of Decatur passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1940 to Hassie Holt and Rena Johnson Holt.
A Celebration of Life will be Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Oak Park Church of God with Rev. Bobby Newman, Rev. Carl Maynard, Rev. Earl Holt and Rev. Lynn Terry officiating. Burial will be in Shoal Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home.
Mr. Holt’s greatest joy was serving the Lord and attending church. He served as Sunday School Superintendent for Oak Park Church of God and was a member of Pastors Counsel. Sterling was retired from Wolverine Tube and was known for being a softball pitcher for the Wolverine Team.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold (Buddy) Holt, Arnold Holt, Hafford Holt and H.L. Holt, Jr.; sisters, Edith Holt, Louise Reeves and Diane Holt; daughter, Delynne Langham.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Sharon Terry Holt; son, Michael Holt (Jan); step-children, Chris Morgan (Libby) and Ruth Ann Morgan (Chris McAbee); grandchildren, Jason Holt and Anna Grace Langham; step-grandchildren, Karley King, Jeni Lynn Terry, Scarlette McAbee and Elijah McAbee; brothers, Van Holt (Jan) and Earl Holt (Eleanor); sisters, Jessica Johnson (A.D.), Brenda McCleskey (Danny) and Evelyn Johnson (Gary) and sister-in-law, Shirley Holt.
Pallbearers will be Jason Holt, Chris Morgan, Tommy Holt, Rick Prince, Ronnie Reeves and Tony Harris. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Nic Swader, Patrick Johnson, Donald Terry, Jessie Holt and Lance McCleskey.
Memorial gifts may be made to The American Cancer Society or Diabetes Association.
