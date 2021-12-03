TENNESSEE
Steve Banks, 67, of Tennessee, passed away September 30, 2021. He was born September 29, 1954 to Dwight Banks and Eloise Banks. He grew up in Moulton, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Eloise Banks and one brother, Anthony Banks.
Survivors include two sons, Brett Banks and Andy Banks; brothers, David (Delores) Banks and Richard Banks; sisters, Carol (Nick) Simone, Kay (Danny) Hyde, Jennifer Bledsoe, Susan Saint, Tammy Banks, Tina Coleman, Lynn Schwegman; 24 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Burial will be today, December 3rd from 12-3 @ Ponders Funeral Home in Calhoun, Georgia.
