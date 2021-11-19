HARTSELLE
Mr. Stephan “Steve” W. Vaughn, 66, died on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born December 10, 1954, in Jefferson County to Marion Wesley Vaughn and Lyn Hays Vaughn. Steve grew up in the Baptist faith. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy during the Vietnam War. He was employed by and retired from the Hartselle Fire Department after 26 years of service. He was a member of the Patriot Guard. He was a proud father and “Honorary Soccer Mom”. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Hannah.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Vaughn; sons, Dylan Vaughn and Nicky Vaughn; adopted son, Blake Vaughn; and sisters, Vicki Thornton (Chuck), Teresa Hardy (Randy), Donna Graham (Bill).
The family will hold a Memorial Service at Hartselle Civic Center on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM. No visitation is scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Fund or to the Patriot Guard.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.