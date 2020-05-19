DANVILLE — Funeral service for Steven Anthony Kelsoe, 63, will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jack Bailey and Brother Joe David Bailey officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Kelsoe died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born July 16, 1956, in Lawrence County. He was employed as a Supervisor at 3M Company, prior to his retirement after 35 years of service. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time as an avid hunter and fisherman.Preceding him in death were his parents, Bluitt and Cleo Sandlin.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Long Kelsoe; two daughters, Ashley Kelsoe Smith and Lindsey Eady (Jason); two sisters, Jan Hembree and Kathy Gossett; three grandchildren, Emma Eady, Jeremiah Levi “J” Smith, Jr. and Jase Anthony Eady; his mother, Icy Mae Kelsoe Meherg; two half brothers, Tim Meherg and Tom Meherg; one half sister, Karen Meherg Jones.
Pallbearers will be Casey Long, Chris Hensley, David Kelsoe, Tracy Kelsoe, Jon Palmer and Jerry Summerford.
