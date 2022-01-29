DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Steven Dean Campbell, 71, will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Campbell passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Hospice Family Care. He was born November 1, 1950.
Pallbearers will be Family & Friends.
