HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Steven Craig Segars, 71, will be Friday, August 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church with Bro. Charles Shaddix officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. His body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.

