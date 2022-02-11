DECATUR — Steven Dale Waters “Tebo” of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Visitation will be at Ridout’s Brown- Service Funeral Home on Saturday, February 12 from 1:00 - 2:00 with a memorial service to follow. Bro. Ivan Armor will be officiating.
Steve is survived by Michael Waters of Decatur and Greg (Sandra) Waters of Trinity; nephew, Jeff Waters and niece, Jennifer Waters, both of Orange Beach, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis and Fran Waters.
Steve was an avid golfer and worked many years at Wittichen Supply Company in Decatur, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite charity.
