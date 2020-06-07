DECATUR — Steven Michael Blakely of Decatur, age 48, died at Decatur Morgan Hospital on June 5, 2020. He was the son of Beverly Hyatt Blakely and the late Steve E. Blakely of Athens.
Steven is survived by his wife of 23 years, Hilary Littlejohn Blakely and his daughter, Vivian Tate Blakely.
Steven was a graduate of Athens High School and The University of Alabama where he was President of Kappa Alpha Order and a member of Jasons Senior Men’s Honor Society. Steven was well respected in the banking industry where his career spanned 26 years, most recently as a Senior Vice President at People’s Bank. He had a big heart for Decatur and served on various community boards. He was known for his love of friends, his infectious laugh and remarkable knowledge of trivia. He loved sports, music and life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation or the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home - Decatur Campus.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Decatur Country Club on Sunday, June 7th from 3-5 p.m.
Roselawn Funeral Home assisted the family.
