FALKVILLE — A Memorial service for Steven Rogers, 64, will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with Brother Sam Evans officiating.
Mr. Rogers died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born June 12, 1955 in Morgan County to Dempsey Wade Rogers and Virginia Louise Neville Rogers. He was employed by Lee Greene Associates and worked for 30-plus years as a land surveyor. He spent many hours rocking in his chair, watching sports as a lifelong Alabama fan and sideline coach! He also was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He was loved by many family, friends and special co-workers. Preceding him in death was a brother, James Wade Rogers and a sister, Gayle Wright and his parents.
Survivors include one daughter, Melissa Sims (Gary); one brother, John Rogers; one sister, Susan Basden.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Building Fund @ 550 Bird Spring Road SW, Hartselle, AL 35640.
