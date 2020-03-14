FALKVILLE — Steven Rollin Sloan died on March 9, 2020. He was 75.
Mr. Sloan was born on October 6, 1944 in Miami, Florida. He was raised in the Florida Keys, spent summers diving for treasure, and was a proud Conch. In 1968, he graduated from the University of Arkansas with a civil engineering degree and became the first college graduate of his family. He was a registered professional engineer in six states and owned his own engineering consulting firm for seven years.
Mr. Sloan was a lifelong car enthusiast and was a member of Street Rod Associations in Arkansas, Texas, and Alabama. He owned and restored his beloved 1938 Packard and 1948 Packard convertible. He frequently read science fiction, listened to Pink Floyd, and was an amateur artist in his spare time.
Mr. Sloan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl; his son, Steve; his son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Alissa; his daughter and son-in-law, Corie and Pat; his brother and sister-in-law, Buck and Sharon; and five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Ruth; and his brother, Edgar.
Mr. Sloan will be buried in a private graveside ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on March 14, 2020 at Falkville City Cemetery (Piney Grove Street, Falkville, AL 35622). After the burial, all are invited to gather at Sparkman Civic Center (406 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle, AL 35640) for a celebration of Mr. Sloan’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alabama Kidney Foundation.
