DECATUR — Steven Marque Skinner, age 61, passed from this life in the early evening of June 17, 2021. Born on August 23, 1959 to Marque and Mina Dell Skinner.
Steve was the father of Allison Chere Skinner, of Hawaii.
He is survived by his daughter; two sisters, Bonnie Tierce and Connie King; his very close friend, Kim Skinner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steve was admired by many for his talent for singing and entertaining. He will be missed by a host of friends and family, that enjoyed knowing and loving “a very happy man”.
There will be a celebration and remembrance on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home.
