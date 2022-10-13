HUNTSVILLE
Steven Wayne Feldman passed away on October 10, 2022 at the age of 69 after a brave 11-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Steve was born in New York City on May 11, 1953. He graduated from Commack High School and Stony Brook University. He then moved to Tennessee to attend Vanderbilt University Law School where he graduated in 1977. He became a member of the New York and Tennessee Bar Associations.
After graduation from law school, Steve joined the U.S. Army where he served as a JAG Officer at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky for three years. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, Steve became employed at the Army base in Augusta, Georgia, where he had his first taste of federal government contract law. He left there to come to Huntsville, Alabama to work as a federal government contract lawyer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He remained in this position until his retirement on February 1, 2019, completing a 40-year career for the Army.
In his spare time, Steve pursued his hobby of writing about government contract law. He had to his credit the publication of five legal treatises and over 50 articles published in law school and professional journals. Steve was considered one of the nation’s top experts on federal government contract law. His works on Tennessee contract law have been cited on numerous occasions in decisions rendered by the Tennessee State Supreme Court.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rita Feldman of Delray Beach, Florida and his first wife of 25 years, Ann Baggett Feldman originally from Nashville, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Dr. Gayla Brown Feldman; a stepson, Joseph Ashford (Natalie) of Hartselle, Alabama; a brother, Dr. Alan Feldman of Newton, Connecticut; a sister, Susan Feldman Pinto (Georg) of Parkland, Florida; three grandchildren, Jackson, Lilyanna and Collins Ashford; and several nephews and nieces.
Visitation for Steve will be held today, October 13, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at Laughlin Service Funeral Home, Huntsville, Alabama. The Funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place Friday, October 14, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Clarksville, Tennessee. Friends and family are welcome to stop by the Feldman home on Saturday or Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. to reminisce and watch football, one of Steve’s favorite pastimes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rocket City Rock Steady Boxing, 2200 Drake Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35805; Vanderbilt University Law School Scholarship Fund at Gift and Donor Services, Vanderbilt University, PMB 407727, 2301 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, TN 37240-7727; or the National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
