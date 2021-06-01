MOULTON — Funeral for Stu Shelton, 80 of Moulton, will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 7:00 PM with Rev. Greg Standridge officiating. Private burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens on Wednesday. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Shelton, who died Saturday, May 29, 2021, was born March 10, 1941 to Lowell P. Shelton and Annie Christy Shelton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Joyce Shelton; brothers, Bud Shelton, Marty Shelton, Lane Shelton; sisters, Shirley Proctor, Reba Bundrick.
Survivors include his daughter, Vicky S. King; grandchild, Ben (Jill) King; brother, Rev. Royce (Brenda) Shelton; sisters, Beulah “B” (Edward) Coyne, Mary (Kenneth) Reynolds; great grandchild, Paxton King.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Cottingham, Chase Barrett, Shannon Barrett, Eddy Winchester, Forrest Owens, Joseph Hogan, Brody Alexander.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rev. Royce Shelton, Ed Coyne, Jim Waldrep, Kenneth Reynolds.
