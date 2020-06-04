FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Sue Edmondson, 84, will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Ronnie Bullard and Brother Jerome Ward officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Edmondson died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born July 3, 1935, in Cullman County to Dave Blankenship and Rita Gibson Blankenship. She was a production worker for Prestolite, prior to her retirement. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to fish and tending her flowers. So to honor her love of fishing and her flowers and all things bright and beautiful, the family requests that you dress comfortably in your fishing shirt or your bright beautiful summer colors. The service will be held outside under the church pavillion so lawn chairs are encouraged.
She was preceded in death by a brother, J.C. Blankenship; four sisters, Darvis Arnett, Mae Haynie, Marie Donaldson and Vernell Woods and her parents.
Survivors include her son, David Edmondson (Michelle); two daughters, Sue Ellen Norton (Steve) and Bonnie Edmondson; brother, Vic Hopkins; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Nickolas Norton, Nathan Hill, Patrick Gilstrap, Jim Bowers, Jackie Russell and Myron Tapscott.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jane Hill, Loreta Gilstrap, R.E. Tapscott, John Sivley, Marlon Tapscott, Reverend Ronnie Bullard and Marcy Bullard.
