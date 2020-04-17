DECATUR — Sue Emens Dixon Tucker passed from this life into the arms of her loving Savior on April, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 restriction, the family will have a private graveside service.
Sue was a native of Decatur and a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church. She was a bookkeeper for the Decatur City Board of Education.
Sue enjoyed working with her hands whether it be through crafts, knitting Prayer Shawls and afghans for friends, smocking dresses for her granddaughters, arranging roses for her church and friends or baking her famous rolls.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Minnie Thrasher Emens; her first husband and father of her children, Edward Harold Dixon; infant daughter, Deborah Ann Dixon; second husband, Kermit Nelson Tucker and siblings Mary, Fred, Harold and Jim.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Dixon Thompson (Michael Owen) and Laura Dixon Norton (Matthew Kelley). Grandchildren, Jennifer Norton Jones (Daniel), Paul Michael Thompson (Katie), Sarah Norton Goldman (Brian), Daniel Dixon Thompson (Casey) and Amanda Kate Thompson LaMar (Kory). Great-grandchildren, Matthew and Lilly Goldman, Lydia, Philip and Miriam Thompson and Norton and Amos Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Lynn Alexander and Sarah Lanier, two wonderful sisters that loved and cared for Sue during her last years.
Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home is assisting the family.
