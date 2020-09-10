DECATUR
Sue Nelson Johnson, 84, of Decatur, passed away September 7, 2020. She was born May 5, 1936 in Belgreen, Alabama, to James Leon Nelson and Velma Tompkins Nelson.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Her visitation will be from 9 until 10 a.m. Brother Jack Lovelace is officiating. Burial will be in Belgreen Cemetery.
Sue was a graduate of Florence State College (UNA), and received her MA and Ed.S degrees from the University of Alabama. She was a teacher at the secondary and college levels, and retired from teaching in 1988 from Austin High School. She was honored in 1978 as Alabama Outstanding Distributive Education Teacher of the Year. Sue was a member of a number of professional organizations and held offices in many of these. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Decatur. Through the years she enjoyed teaching adult Sunday school classes and enjoyed working in the church library.
She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, always encouraging them in their many school events, concerts, and ball games.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gayle Nelson, Jack Nelson, and Donald Wayne Nelson; and sister, JoAnn Rickard.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Cathy Bookout (Scott), and sons, Jimmy Johnson (Robin), and Steve Johnson (Becki); grandchildren, Craig Bookout, Jason Bookout (Kimberly), Jeremy Johnson, Julie Sanabria (Ruben), Sarah Turrentine (Garrett), David Bookout, Jacob Johnson (Allyson), Natalie Johnson, Nicolas Johnson; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kaylee, Lilah, Layla, Lilly Virginia, and Grace, many nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Special thanks to Westminster Assisted Living and Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care of Sue.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of the Valley.
To write an online condolence, please go to www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
