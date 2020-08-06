BOWLING GREEN, KY — Sue Presley Gittins passed away on August 3, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY at the age of 78. Born July 10, 1942 in Falkville, Alabama, Sue was preceded in death by her husband Fred Gittins, Sr. in 2010. Survivors include her son, Fred Gittins, Jr. of Indiana; daughter, Cyndie Gittins Hale and her husband, Stacy Hale of Rockwell NC; granchildren, Madison and Brady Hale, also of Rockwell, NC.
Sue enjoyed spending time with her family, often splitting time between Indiana and North Carolina. She was also fond of tending to the flowers in her garden, arts and crafts and a lifetime love of animals.
Sue was a devoted Wife, Mother, Nana and Best Friend to those who knew her. Rarely found without a smile on her face, Sue had an infectious personality and loved helping those who knew her.
A memorial gathering is being planned for a future date. Please keep the Gittins and Hale families in your prayers.
