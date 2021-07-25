DECATUR — Sue Towe, 82, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Towe was born on December 24, 1938.
Mrs. Towe is survived by her son, Perry Towe (Carla); great-grandsons, Kyle Smith, Kody Smith, and Kolby Smith; great-great-grandsons, Ryker Smith and Lincoln Smith; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Harlon Towe and her parents.
Funeral services for Mrs. Towe will be Monday, July 26th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Ricky Lowery and Gerome Hilliard officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Canaday, Darrel Canaday, Jerry Spain, Gene Edwards, Jeremy Canaday, and Jerald Wiley. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Gaj, Paul Ingram, Lannie Towe, Kent Towe, and Dane McNutt.
Mrs. Towe loved working in her flower beds.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Children’s Home.
