TRINITY — Funeral for Sue Williams, 82 of Trinity, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Oak Grove FCM Church with Bro. Charles Williams and Bro. Shane Williams officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m.
Mrs. Williams, who died at home surrounded by family on November 16, 2019 in Trinity, was born May 6, 1937, to Wade Whitlock and Ona Mae Whitlock. She was a member of Oak Grove FCM church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wade Whitlock Jr, Bunk Whitlock, Thomas Whitlock; sister, Pauline Woodall; and great grandchild, Sadie Stewart.
She is survived by her husband, Huey Edward Williams; four sons, Felix (Mary) Williams, Farrell (Anita) Williams, Tim (Myra) Williams and Don (Becky) Williams; two brothers, Bobby (Janie) Whitlock and Wayne Whitlock; nine grandchildren, Brandi Ricketts, Skipper Williams, Jessica Williams, Heather (Matt) Mooney, Julia (Will) Martin, Jennifer (Anthony) Stewart, Crystal (Matt) Scott, Dan (Cara) Williams and Amber (Andrew) Roberts; 11 great grandchildren, Ryan Williams, Lillie Stewart, William Ricketts, Trent Hibbs, Terah Hibbs, Sawyer Roberts, Liam Martin, Kaitlyn Martin, Isabelle Martin, Nate Martin and Bryce Scott.
Pallbearers will be Skipper Williams, Ryan Williams, Matt Mooney, Daniel Williams, Dusty Hibbs and Anthony Stewart. Hononary pallbearers will be Trent Hibbs and William Ricketts.
