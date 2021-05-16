DECATUR — Suryakant Mangaldas Doshi died at home in Decatur, Alabama on May 5th, 2021. Suryakant, known as Shashikant or Sam to his friends and loved ones, was born in Surendranagar, Gujarat, India on August 28, 1942 to Mangaldas and Vimlaben Doshi (nee Shah).
Throughout his early childhood, Shashikant helped run his family’s dry goods store. In 1964 he graduated from MP Shah College in Gujarat with his BsC in Science, then went on to work as a transportation officer for the municipality of Surendranagar. He created a bus stop outside his grandmother’s house so that she wouldn’t have to walk far. In 1967, he moved to Bombay to work with his uncle in a textile mill. He met his wife Nita in 1973 and they married in Bombay. In 1981, his son Sameer was born. Shashikant moved to Alabama with his wife and son in 1986. He started a motel supply business, supplying motels from Cleveland to Key West. He put over a million miles on his van during his business. In 1994 he became manager of the American Inn in Decatur.
A vegetarian his whole life, Shashikant was a great devotee to Gurudev (Shri Vijay Shanti Suriji). He prayed at the Gurudev mandir in Mondoli, India over a dozen times. He sponsored another mandir for Gurudev in Mandar, Rajasthan, India (birthplace of Gurudev).
He loved to travel, talk with friends, and give advice. He made everyone laugh and loved giving gifts.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nita (nee Kamdar); son, Sameer (Carissa); granddaughter, Simran; sisters, Snehalatta Doshi and Nalini (Arvind) Shah; brothers, Hasmukh (Sonal), Nikhil (Rupa), Piyush (Varsha), and Vipul (Bhavna); many nieces and nephews; and the countless friends and business partners he made over 79 years.
In lieu of flowers and other thoughtful considerations, we encourage donating to Hindu Cultural Center of North Alabama. https://www.hccna.com/donate.asp
