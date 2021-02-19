DECATUR — Susan Karlik passed away peacefully at her home in Decatur, Alabama on February 17, 2021, after losing her fight to cancer. Susan was born September 11, 1935 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to parents Reinhold and Irmgard Sprenger. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, (Harriet Russell); brother, (Robert Sprenger) and her second husband, John Karlik. Her life and legacy will forever be cherished by her six children, Michael Meyer, David Meyer, Cynthia Dennis, Tim Meyer, John Karlik, and Jay Karlik; along with 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Susan loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures; travel, playing cards, watching movies, chatting with family and friends, putting puzzles together, and reading. She made a point of attending every graduation and wedding of her children and grandchildren.
Susan was an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Decatur. She spent time with her Serendipity sisters, Bridge and the Bible players, Sunday school and church missions. She was an active member in the local TOPS organization and held several key positions in her chapter. Previously, she also held State VFW officer positions in Arizona.
The family is planning a private memorial service for later this year (no additional services will be held). In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at her church for the Full Tummies program.
Susan touched so many hearts. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved by many and will certainly be missed by all. Her sense of humor and ability to bring laughter will surely be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.