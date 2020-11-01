COURTLAND — Virtual funeral for Susan Green “SuSu” Williams, 69, of Courtland will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Scotty Letson officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. The service may be viewed on Facebook on Updates and Prayers for Susan Williams page. Burial will be in Courtland Cemetery and will be open for the public. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Mrs. Williams, who died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born October 24, 1951, to Hollis Green and Amelia Fronrath Green. She was a faithful member of Courtland Baptist Church. To know her was to love her. She lived life fully and earnestly. She was a proud wife, grandmother, mother and aunt, who was known for sharing cherished memories and photos with those she loved through her social media with pride. She was intentional at making memories with family and friends. From her monthly luncheons with her girls to adventures abroad carrying her and her husband places like the beaches of Florida, New York City, Holland, Amsterdam, Belgium, Cuba and England. She cultivated friendships around the world and tended to the care of those relationships with abundance. Her infectious laughs, smile and talkative nature allowed her enthusiasm for getting to know people to flourish. She literally never met a stranger. Her dedication to her family was evident by her weekly Sunday meals she prepared. She carved out time for them to enjoy each other’s company and make moments matter. Her dedication to her family exposed for the world to see the beauty in caring for others. She dedicated their hearts with her kindness and affection and lavished them each with an endless love that they will draw from forever. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Larry Williams; sons, Richie (Kerri) Williams, Scott (Becky) Williams; sister, Jenny Lee Green; grandchildren, Isabelle Williams, Katie Williams.
Pallbearers will be Dan Simmons, Harvey Weeks, Tom Cook, Adam Williams, Rickie Williams and Danny Engle.
Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, in memory of Susan G. Williams.
