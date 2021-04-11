DECATUR — Susan Meline Hodges, 63, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, April 7 of an aneurysm. Visitation will be Monday, April 12th, at the First Baptist Church of Florence in the Chapel from 9:30 a.m.-11a.m. An outdoor graveside service will follow at noon, at Tri Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence. Pastor Vance Helms will be officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Susan was born in Florence, AL, and the city has alway been special to her. After attending Judson College, she settled in Decatur, AL , with her husband where they raised their two girls. Being a mother and grandmother was her joy in life. She loved working in her yard and made a wonderful home for her family.
She is survived by her husband, Hal Hodges; daughters, Megan Kaal (JP) and Sarah Thomas (Preston); sister, Carol Meline; niece, Brooke Wenth; and grandchildren, Caroline Kaal and Cameron Kaal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Child Evangelism Fellowship of North Alabama or the Neighborhood Christian Center of Decatur, AL are respectfully requested. Susan spent many years sharing the Gospel to the children of Decatur through CEF’s Good News Clubs. She and her husband have regularly supported the Neighborhood Christian Center.
Pallbearers will be JP Kaal, Preston Thomas, Richard Thomas, Micah Jordan, Rick Walter, and Lee Barran.
