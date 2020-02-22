ATHENS — A Celebration of Life Service for Suwan Pasai, 39 of Athens, AL will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Reynolds Funeral Home with inhumation in Grange Hall Cemetery in Trinity.The body will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral. Visitation Saturday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Suwan Pasai “Buddha” was born on October 15, 1980 in Huntsville, AL to Kong and Vonh Saudaphon Pasai. He passed away on February 18, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. Suwan loved Alabama football and The Atlanta Falcons. His hobbies included working on cars, being on the water fishing and hunting and taking his kids to the “Duck Pond” at Big Spring Park. He also was excellent at landscaping. Suwan was full of life and making friends came easy to him. He never met a stranger. He even became trilingual through his diverse personality and friendships. He loved his son, daughter, nieces, nephew and his family.
Suwan is survived by his two children and their mother, Kaitlynn Stinson, Bryson Stinson and Crystal Gail Parker of Decatur; his father, Kong Pasai; his sister, Saithong Xayavong and brother-in-law, Danny Smith; nieces, Izabella and Khloe Jade; nephew, Austin; his brother, Bouachanh Pasai; niece, Angelina and her mother, Jennifer Fitzgerald.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
