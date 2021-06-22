RUSSELLVILLE — Memorial service for Suzan Johnson, 65, of Russellville will be Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 3:00 till 5:00 P.M. at the home of her daughter Shelly Bishop. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Johnson died Friday, June 18, 2021, at Terrace Manor Nursing Home. She was born December 22, 1955, to Arthur Floyd Johnson and Lonie Bell Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Floyd Johnson, James Carr, sister, Liz Mizell.
Survivors include sons, Sam Cockrell and Blake Bollinger; daughters, Shelley (Landon) Bishop and Lynsey (Ethan) Linam; sisters, Maxine (James) Guyse, Marie (Windell) Allen, Carol (Don) Miller and Lynn (Alan) Corbin; nine grandchildren; two great- grandchildren.
