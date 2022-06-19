DECATUR — Suzanne McBride Stone, age 83, died June 14, 2022, from complications of dementia.
Suzanne was born December 25, 1938, to John Grantland and Evelyn Giles McBride in Decatur, Ala. She graduated from Decatur High School, winning the Betty Crocker award her senior year, attended Sullins College in Bristol, Va., and graduated from Auburn University in 1960.
Suzanne was a life-long member of Central United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her memberships in Decatur Junior Service League, Decatur Cotillion, and her Tuesday morning Bible study group.
She was predeceased by her parents and older brother Blan.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, William Gray “Bill” Stone, Jr., her children William Gray III “Will” Stone (Margaret McPherson), Mary Carol (Frank) McDaniel, and John Grantland “Jack” Stone (Tara), her sister Marilyn McBride, and grandchildren Janie McDaniel (Mason) Cook, Frank McDaniel, Grantland Stone, Sydney Stone, and Leland Stone. She is also survived by five nephews and nieces, many cousins, and a host of devoted friends.
Pallbearers will be Frank McDaniel Jr., Grantland Stone, Jonathan Nyquist, John McBride, Fred Franklin, Pat Stone, Mike Lovelace and John Templeton.
Funeral services will be Monday, June 20th, with visitation at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m. at Central. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be welcomed at Delano Park Conservancy or Central United Methodist Church.
