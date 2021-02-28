DECATUR — Suzanne Mol St.Clair, age 74, of Decatur, passed away in her home February 18, 2021, from a heart attack. She was born December 15, 1946, in Centerville, Texas, the 5th child of John and Merrill Mol.
She is survived by two of her four brothers, Jan and John Mol; her four children, Angela, Harlan, Susannah St.Clair, and Michelle Howard; Suzanne was “Granma” to sixteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Her family celebrates Suzanne’s unique and extraordinary life. She was an accomplished entrepreneur with a keen business sense and travelled extensively making her home in Texas, Hawaii, and New Mexico before settling in Decatur in 2000. Suzanne had a gift for seeing beauty and potential in people, places, and things, and she combined her love of all things vintage and antique, as well as her talents for restoration and reupholstery by opening The Painted Cottage, a quaint shop in Decatur, where she used her gifts and creativity to bless friends, relatives, and clients.
Suzanne loved her family, friends, and pets. She had a huge heart and could never turn away a person or animal who needed love and friendship. She was a fierce social justice warrior, as well as an outspoken advocate for her children, who love her dearly and are heartbroken by their loss of a wonderful “Mom” who was always there to offer her love, direction, advice, and support without judgement or reproach.
Anyone who met Suzanne would remember her as a genuine and humble soul and admire her deep inner strength that helped her weather the many storms that life would send her way. Despite much hardship, she was never bitter and always kind, loving, generous, and caring. She could be outspoken in her beliefs and brutally honest when necessary, yet her compassion could always be felt. She never missed an opportunity to remind you to “be kind to others and grateful for what you have, for there are many who have far less than you.”
Suzanne made the world better just by being in it. She was one of a kind, and nothing can ever fill the void she left in the hearts of those who knew her best and loved her most.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
