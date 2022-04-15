DANVILLE — Funeral service for Sybile Arnold Tomlinson, 84, will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tom Salter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tomlinson died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Fairhaven Nursing Home in Birmingham. She was born August 17, 1937, in Marion County, to Homer Arnold and Hazel Morrow Arnold. She was employed with the Morgan County Board of Education, as an Educator, for Neel School, prior to her retirement. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her parents preceded her in death.
Survivors include husband, Tommy Tomlinson; daughter, Seville Stein; son, Wade Tomlinson; and four grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Rob Stein, Brent Vest, Robby Vest, Allen Loper, Wade Tomlinson and Tim Bisch
Honorary Pallbearer is Tom Boyle.
