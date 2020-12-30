DECATUR — Funeral service for Sylvia Bogle Herrin, age 82, of Decatur, will be Friday, January 1, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Tim Sutton officiating. Interment will be on the following day in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Herrin, who died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born December 23, 1938, in Trinity, to Ernest Andrew Bogle and Goldie Evelyn Roberts Bogle. She was preceded in death by her son, Milton Tyler Herrin, her parents, two brothers, James Bogle and Joseph Bogle, and three sisters, Carol Terry, Mayme Nichols, and Judy Maner. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Herrin was employed in procurement for the Department of the Army at Redstone Arsenal.
She is survived by her loving husband, Milton Trotman Herrin of Decatur; one daughter, Emily Montgomery (Leslie) of Kingsport, TN; two sisters, Deborah Springer (Glen) of Decatur, and Toddy Morgan (Dan) of Hartselle; and two grandchildren, Abi Montgomery and Aidan Montgomery, both of Kingsport, TN.
